The 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T Is Purist Perfection

From Car and Driver

Think Porsche builds only pricey special variants of its core 911 Carrera lineup? Sure, the GTS and the Turbo, as well as track specials such as the GT3, cost an arm and a leg. When base 911s are just under $100K to start, the hotter stuff is naturally going to cost more. But the 2018 Carrera T is the rare 911 special that stands apart from everyday Carrera and Carrera S models and yet doesn't cost a fortune.

The T nestles between the 370-hp Carrera and the 420-hp Carrera S in the basement of the 911 lineup. It uses the former's 370-hp twin-turbocharged flat-six yet takes on the adaptive suspension (PASM Sport in Porsche-speak) from the Carrera GTS, a Sport Exhaust system with black exhaust tips, a shorter 3.59:1 final-drive ratio, a limited-slip rear differential (on versions equipped with the seven-speed manual transmission), and a "lightweight" version of the 911's Sport Chrono package that keeps the dynamic engine mounts and steering-wheel-mounted driving-mode selector but goes without the usual dashtop gauge (although that can be added back in for $320).

Photo credit: Steve Siler - Car and Driver More

Lightweight Measures

A set of rocker-panel stripes and side mirrors finished in Agate Grey and 20-inch Carrera S wheels painted Titanium Grey complete the look, while lightweight glass aft of the B-pillar, nylon pull straps instead of internal door handles, and the stripping of some sound insulation shed a claimed 11 pounds from the basic Carrera's curb weight.

Porsche says this is the lightest factory 911 variant you can buy. For those of you really serious about weight savings, the company offers fixed-back bucket seats for $5200 that can only slide (manually) fore and aft and require that the rear seats be deleted, too, elevating the T's overall weight savings to a claimed 44 pounds. The T is the first non-GT 911 available with these hard-core chairs, which are as intense as any seat offered on a street-legal automobile in the United States. Surprisingly, the buckets are tolerable not just for short trips but long hauls as well, although they make even reaching for a briefcase tossed in back a contortionist affair. The sum of the T's upgrades and mass reductions is a base 911 that is packed with the go-fast items you want and none of the non-speed-related extras you don't, with additional rawness sprinkled over the driving experience for good measure thanks to the thinner glass and missing sound-deadening material.

As with most of Porsche's lightweight specials, the Carrera T's reductive feature count results in additive pricing-but not outrageously so. At $103,150, it falls just $3000 shy of the Carrera S, which comes with 50 more horsepower, more than enough to offset the T's lighter curb weight. We couldn't care less. There is undeniable novelty in a base 911 made, well, base-er and packing must-have performance options.

Photo credit: Steve Siler - Car and Driver More