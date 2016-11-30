2017 Honda CR-V Makes a Strong First Impression

View photos

Slightly larger than the outgoing version, the fifth-generation CR-V is 1.4 inches wider and taller, and a smidge longer. Despite the growth spurt, the CR-V weighs about 58 pounds less than before.

Based on a Touring model rented from Honda for an early preview, this CR-V feels substantial in scale and substance. The size gains translate to a commodious cabin over the already roomy previous generation.

The top-of-the-line Touring’s interior is decidedly upscale, with premium trim well-executed throughout. There are soft-touch materials for the dash and door trim, attractive matte wood trim, and the seats and steering wheel feature tasteful stitching. The front seats are very comfortable, with welcoming contours, soft-yet-supportive cushioning, and a four-way lumbar adjustment—a feature some models from Honda's upscale Acura division lack. Rear-seat room is generous and easily accessed through doors that swing out almost 90 degrees.

An available 7-inch touch-screen infotainment system offers Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility and Garmin navigation. We are enthused to see a real knob is used with the infotainment system for volume controls, but it is just a halfway measure. We would have preferred a tuning knob instead—the volume can be readily controlled via the steering wheel. Despite the update, our frustrations with Honda infotainment systems continue. Some common functions require multiple distracting steps, and the trip info is tedious to scroll through. Phone interaction through steering wheel controls and the instrument cluster is a big improvement, however.

A convenient power hatch adds luxury on this high-level trim, with handy hands-free operation—just wave a foot beneath the rear bumper to open the liftgate. The cargo area itself is generously proportioned. For hauling large payloads, the seats can be folded flat from the rear and the headrests flipped down.

