200+ mourners attend candle vigil for 11-year-old Yousuf Ayesh

More than 200 mourners attended a candle vigil for Yousuf Ayesh Friday at Murfreesboro's Black Fox Elementary, where the 11-year-old boy was a fifth grader.

Yousuf died May 14 at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt after living with incurable brain cancer for the last six months of his life. He was on the same floor as 10-year-old Asher Sullivan, who remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday after being sucked into a storm drain during a May 8 storm.

Yousuf Ayesh a student at Black Fox Elementary has died after battling brain cancer at Vanderbilt Children's hospital.

Asher is the youngest son of Rutherford County Schools Director James "Jimmy" Sullivan. The director shared a post on social media this week that talked about grieving with Yousuf's father.

Classmates, friends and members of the community attend the vigil for Yousuf Ayesh at Black Fox Elementary in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Friday, May 17, 2024. The 11-year-old died Tuesday after being diagnosed with cancer in autumn of last year. More than 200 members of the community showed up to celebrate and remember the well-loved fifth-grader.

"His dad and I shared a devastating hug (Tuesday morning) that only the two of us can understand. Please help his family if you can," Sullivan wrote of Yousuf.

Others grieved with Yousuf's family Wednesday during official condolences, known as "Azza," at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro. The event was held the day after the boy's funeral. Among those present Wednesday was Murfreesboro City Schools Director Trey Duke, whose district includes Black Fox Elementary, where Yousuf's younger sister attends.

Missy Wood, Yousuf Ayesh's fifth grade teacher, speaks with his sister, Noor Ayesh, 16, during the vigil held for him at Black Fox Elementary in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Friday, May 17, 2024. The 11-year-old died Tuesday after being diagnosed with cancer in autumn of last year. More than 200 members of the community showed up to celebrate and remember the well-loved fifth-grader. Yousuf's father, Hussam Ayesh, is also pictured.

Yousuf has an older brother attending Rutherford County's Oakland Middle in northwest Murfreesboro and an older sister at Central Magnet School in the city's downtown area.

Mourning loss of child: Dads of Asher Sullivan, Yousuf Ayesh shared 'devastating hug' in hospital, post reveals

