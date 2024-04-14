20-year-old found with pounds of marijuana, meth and gun after a shooting, SC cops say

A 20-year-old South Carolina man was arrested on multiple charges a month after a shooting, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

West Columbia resident Korey Muller was taken into custody after shooting at a woman following an argument, the sheriff’s department said Thursday in a news release.

Muller was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the release.

He was arrested April 2, and remains locked up in the Lexington County Detention Center after his bond was denied, jail records show.

“Based on the information detectives have gathered, Muller grabbed a gun out of his car and fired one shot at the victim after an argument March 4,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “The woman was not hit by the gunfire.”

No injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department, which did not say where the shooting happened.

There was no word if Muller and the victim knew each other prior to the shooting, and information about why they were arguing was not available.

When Muller, who the sheriff’s department said is a documented gang member, was arrested he was in possession of more than two pounds of marijuana, meth and a loaded handgun, according to Koon.

Information about how Muller was connected to gang activity was not available.