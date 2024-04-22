2 women randomly attacked on Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks

Authorities are investigating after two women were randomly attacked in separate incidents Thursday on Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks.

Both victims were assaulted by the suspect in the same area of Ventura Boulevard. The first incident occurred around 9 a.m. on April 18 as the woman was exiting her car in a parking lot.

The victim — who does not want to be identified for safety reasons — says she was forced to the ground by the man after she got out of her vehicle.

“He threw me from behind, and I rolled a few times,” she said to KTLA 5’s Rachel Menitoff. “I called the police and was so upset that nothing was done.”

The second incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in a nearby area of Ventura Boulevard. Surveillance video from the area shows a man dressed in black randomly assaulting the woman, but she was able to get away and managed to take some pictures of her attacker.

“I just kind of kept on my way going,” said the second victim, who prefers to remain anonymous due to safety concerns. “As I veered a little to the right to pass him, he just clobbered me.”

Witnesses from a nearby restaurant came out to chase the suspect, but they lost sight of him. The two victims believe it was the same man who struck them in the separate incidents.

Police say it appears that a transient man appears to be the assailant. Authorities did not release any further details about the suspect.

A woman is randomly attacked by a man while walking down Ventura Boulevard in Sherman on April 18. No arrests have been made. The victim shared her story with KTLA on April 21, 2024. (KTLA)

Another woman was randomly attacked by a suspect who matches a similar description. She was thrown to the ground by the man, and shared her story with KTLA on April 21, 2024. (KTLA)

One of the victims was able to take a picture of the suspect after he walked away. She shared this image with KTLA on April 21, 2024. (KTLA)

Business owners in the area are also growing more concerned. Art Habibi is the owner of Dojo Sushi, and he says he’s tired of the increase in criminal activity near his restaurant.

“To me, it’s almost like zombies that live on a different planet that just roam around the streets now, Habibi said. “You just have to be cautious, you can’t have your eyes on your phone.”

Both women describe the suspect as being about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a hoodie, and they both say he had a long gray beard. The victims are hoping someone recognizes their attacker and helps police make an arrest.

