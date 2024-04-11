2 women killed at Arden Arcade apartment complex; Sacramento deputies search for gunman

Two women were killed Wednesday in a shooting at an Arden Arcade apartment complex, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Eleven Hundred apartments, on the 1100 block of Howe Avenue near Northrop Avenue, after a ShotSpotter activation and a 911 call. Gunfire had broken out in the parking lot, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived at 10:40 p.m., deputies found two women suffering from gunshot wounds; both were pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

Witnesses who lived in the complex told deputies they had heard multiple gunshots, but no other information was available from homicide detectives who took over the investigation.

Last year, a murder-suicide rocked the Eleven Hundred apartments in which a man shot two women before killing himself.