2 tornadoes touched down across NC during Tuesday storms, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least three tornadoes touched down in the Carolinas on Tuesday night during a string of severe storms that hit the area, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

The first of three happened in the Marion, S.C. area as an EF-1 tornado touched down briefly at around 6:10 p.m. and was on the ground until 6:13 p.m.

“The tornado formed near the intersection of Baker Street and Baptist Street in southeast Marion, S.C.,” according to a report from the National Weather Service. “Large limbs were down across nearby roadways and minor roof damage was observed near this location.”

Other reported damage included fallen trees and power lines in the area, with the most significant damage occurring in downtown Marion along Main Street, the NWS survey said.

“A roof completely collapsed near the city center with limited damage to the exterior walls,” the report stated. Across the street, windows and window dividers were completely blown out. A wall on the second floor was pushed inward and its attached window and window seals were missing. An adjacent building lost a large portion of roof covering which fell to the street below. All debris was scattered in multiple directions.”

NWS officials said the tornado reached peak winds of 90 miles per hour, and the path lasted for 1.84 miles.

More than one hour later, another tornado formed at around 7:52 p.m. in Columbus County, N.C. with peaks winds of 75 miles per hour, according to the survey report. The tornado was classified as an EF-0.

A tornado touched down on the southwest corner of the intersection of Old Lumberton Road and Red Store Road, and was captured on video crossing Old Lumberton Road,” the NWS report stated. “A few outbuildings sustained moderate damage, including a blown in garage door and partial loss of roof panels.”

Officials said the tornado traveled 2.22 miles before dissolving at 7:58 p.m.

Less than 30 minutes later, another EF-0 tornado touched down at 8:16 p.m. in the Bladen County, N.C. area, only lasting for a few minutes, according to the survey report.

The tornado had estimated winds of 60 miles per hour and traveled 0.66 miles before dissipating, NWS officials said.

“The same storm that produced a tornado near the intersection of Old Lumberton Road and Red Store Road in Columbus County produced a second tornado two miles southeast of Clarkton,” the report stated. “The weak tornado was captured on video crossing Baldwin Elkins Road. Minor damage to a few trees was noted.”

A tornado warning was issued around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for Cumberland County and then an hour later for Sampson County. Both were allowed to expire.

