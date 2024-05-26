2 teens arrested after shots fired at Easton Town Center on Saturday night

Two juveniles were arrested Saturday night after Columbus Division of Police officers responded to reports of shots being fired at Easton Town Center, according to a police dispatcher.

At 8:49 p.m., an officer at the mall heard shots coming from the west parking garage. The division's assault squad responded, arresting two teens and evacuating the garage. No one was injured by the gunfire.

A close-up photo of police lights by night

911 callers reported that anywhere from six to 25 shots were fired.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

NHart@dispatch.com

@NathanRHart

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 2 teens arrested after shots fired at Easton Town Center in Columbus