2 taken to hospital after crash involving RTA bus in Huber Heights

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an RTA bus Wednesday morning.

Huber Heights police and fire were called to respond to a crash at the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Shull Road around 9:18 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the police department.

A preliminary investigation indicated an RTA bus carrying one passenger was northbound on Old Troy Pike when the driver suffered a medical event and lost control of the bus, the spokesperson said.

The bus struck two other northbound vehicles before driving off the left side of the road over a curb and into a medical center parking lot.

The bus struck two additional unoccupied parked cars in the lot before coming to a rest.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The passenger, who reported no injuries, was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Neither alcohol, drugs, or speed are considered factors in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.