2 suspects arrested in connection with 2 different shooting deaths in Macon

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with two Macon shooting deaths that occurred on the same day earlier this month, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

at the Haven Inn Suites on Holiday Drive North and another that occurred on Ruark Circle, according to officials.

Macon residents Xalayah Nahri Green, 18, and Peair Dennard Harvey, were both arrested Monday, the sheriff’s office said. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office’s and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force worked together to detain the suspects.

Deputies said both suspects were arrested at a residence on Tredway Drive for the alleged murders of Anthonio Dewaye McNeill and Brian Rashad Obama.

Obama, 23, was found on Ruark Circle April 10. Deputies said was found shot and was declared dead on scene.

McNeill, 28, was found shot at the Haven Inn and Suites on Holiday Drive North on the same day, according to the sheriff’s office. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene of the shooting.

Authorities said Green and Harvey both face two counts of murder and are being held without bond.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation Monday. More information was expected to be released as it became available.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.