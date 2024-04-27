2 shot in Buffalo, SWAT unit on the scene

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot Saturday afternoon on Buffalo’s East Side, and a SWAT unit was on the scene, Buffalo police officials announced.

Police said they responded around 12:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Zenner Street near Bailey Avenue, where two individuals had been struck by gunfire. There was no immediate update on their conditions.

A News 4 photographer on the scene confirmed that Zenner Street and Kilhoffer Street were closed off to traffic as a result of the police and SWAT presence.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

