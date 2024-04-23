2 separate pool-related incidents in Phoenix area leave 1 child dead, another hospitalized

A 4-year-old boy died after he was found in a swimming pool in Mesa, according to authorities.

On Monday evening just before 6 p.m., the Mesa Fire Department was dispatched to a residence near Broadway Road and Sossaman Road for reports of a child who was found in a pool.

Officials say the boy was outside playing before he was found in the water. It's unknown how long he had been in the water.

Fire crews began life-saving measures on the boy before he was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Mesa Police Department. Officials are currently investigating the cause and manner of his death.

This was the second pool-related incident in the Valley involving a child within the span of an hour.

A little before 6:30 p.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a drowning. When crews arrived on the scene, a 5-year-old was found unconscious in an apartment complex swimming pool.

Prior to the arrival of the Phoenix Fire Department, CPR was initiated on the child by a family member, according to official reports. The child was transported to a hospital and is in extremely critical condition, according to authorities.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation, Phoenix police say.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa boy, 4, dies after being pulled from swimming pool