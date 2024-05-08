2 sentenced for ‘sloppy’ crime spree that ended with deadly Cobb home invasion

A Cobb County jury found two men guilty for their involvement in a deadly home invasion.

On Jan 11, 2020, Elijah Bailey,then-16, Damion Shropshire,then-19, and Samuel Mallard, then-19 drove to the back of Hurt Road Park on a hund to find strangers to rob at gunpoint.

When the trio spotted a young couple they jumped out of their car with masks and guns, pulled the victims out of the car, pressed guns to their heads, and demanded all of their items.

Among the stolen items included a Colt M1911.

Exactly 48 hours later, the trio went back to Hurt Road Park looking for more guns and money.

This time they spotted a new father outside his car watching a national championship game on his phone. The men used the guise of wanting a cigarette but quickly drew their guns and demanded his items.

The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office said as the man begged for his life pleading that he had a baby, Bailey and Romo got into his vehicle and drove away while Mallard took his cell phone.

Officials said the trio got away with the man’s wallet.

Authorities said Bailey, Shropshire, Mallard, and Miguel Romo went to the Alta Mill apartment complex where they tried to rob Daquan Murphy, 22, at gunpoint at his door.

The DA’s office said Murphy tried to slam the door, to protect his 23-year-old girlfriend and his 18-month-old daughter, both of whom were asleep in the back bedroom.

Shropshire then fired a single shot through the door, hitting Murphy in his back. He later died from his injuries.

The suspects pointed guns at Murphy’s girlfriend and young daughter. The men then ran away.

Cobb County Police began an investigation that led to Bailey, who was arrested on Jan 15, 2020.

The following day Shropshire, who was on an ankle monitor for armed robbery at the time, and Mallard were identified.

Channel 2 Action News learned that officers were initially preparing to conduct a search warrant at Mallard’s home and car.

During the encounter, Mallard reportedly pulled a gun on officers. He was then shot and killed.

Shropshire was arrested. He had recently got out of jail after a Cobb County judge gave him a $25,000 bond.

Romo was identified and arrested on Jan 24, 2020. According to officials, at the time of his arrest, he was found with four guns, including the stolen Colt M1911 and the murder weapon.

Shropshire admitted to his involvement in the incidents and entered a plea in March 2023. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Bailey, now 20, and Romo, now 21, were found guilty of murder, home invasion, attempted armed robbery, armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, hijacking a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of a firearm.

Bailey was found guilty of an additional two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of firearm charge for the incident that occurred 48 hours prior.

During Bailey and Romo’s trial, the jury was shown text messages where Bailey admitted this wasn’t his first time victimizing strangers at gunpoint but said this time was “sloppy” and Romo said Murphy “shouldn’t have closed the door.”

They were sentenced to life plus 130 years to serve in confinement and life plus 90 years to serve in confinement.

“Only a monster can point a gun at an 18-month-old baby,” said Judge Julie Adams Jacobs during sentencing.

