2 Portsmouth leaders fired before first day for new city manager

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Two Portsmouth leaders were fired before new Portsmouth City Manager Steven Carter’s first day on the job.

First day on the job for Portsmouth’s new city manager

The City of Portsmouth is no stranger to its leaders being ousted, with two city managers being fired since 2022 and two assessors, one an interim, being fired since 2023.

According to officials, Deputy City Manager Vernell Woods and Assistant Director of Public Utilities Russell Stevens were both fired by Interim City Manager Lydia Pettis Patton.

Woods, whose last day of work was March 25, 2024, had only worked as deputy city manager for seven months.

Stevens’ last day of work was April 10. He worked as assistant director of public utilities since Oct. 14, 2023, but was first hired in March of 2021.

