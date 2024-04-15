2 people shot in legs in Middletown park

Apr. 15—Two people were shot late Sunday night in Middletown's Douglass Park, according to Middletown Police Sgt. Earl Nelson.

The incident happened about 11:30 p.m. near the splash pads portion of the park located on Minnesota Street.

According to a release from the city, the Middletown Division of Police and the Middletown Fire Department responded to the 1800 block of Minnesota Street for a call about gunshots in the area.

First responders found two gunshot victims, both struck in the legs. The victims were transported to the Atrium Medical Center for further treatment, the release said.

The victims told officers and detectives they were hanging out at Douglass Park when two other people walked up and demanded money. The two who demanded money began shooting, striking the victims in the leg. After the shooting, the two shooters fled on foot.

Middletown police detectives returned to the scene this morning to continue their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, contact Detective Ken Mynhier at 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.