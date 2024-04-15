2 missing Kansas women may have been killed in bitter custody battle, officials say

A custody battle might have led to the deaths of two Kansas women who vanished on their way to pick up one of the pair's children for a birthday party last month in Oklahoma, court papers revealed on Monday.

Remains were found in Texas County, Oklahoma, but have not yet been identified as Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, both of Hugoton, Kansas, officials said Monday.

"It has been a tragedy for everyone involved," Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Director Aungela Spurlock told reporters. "Our condolences go out to the family."

The OSBI had said in a statement posted on X that its agents — along with Texas County sheriff’s personnel — recovered the bodies in a rural part of the county.

Four people were booked into the Texas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder Saturday in connection with the probe.

They were identified by the state investigation bureau as Tad Bert Cullum, 43; Tifany Machel Adams, 54; Cole Earl Twombly, 50; and Cora Twombly, 44. The four were arrested in Texas County and neighboring Cimarron County.

Adams was in a "problematic custody battle" with Butler, who had two children with the defendant's son, Wrangler Rickman, according to an affidavit by OSBI Special Agent Jason Ott.

Butler had supervised visits with her children every Saturday and she, along with her friend Kelley, were on their way for such a meeting on March 30, according to Ott's affidavit supporting Adams' arrest.

"Butler planned on bringing her daughter to a birthday party but after they did not arrive, the family began looking for Butler," the affidavit said.

Butler's car was discovered in Texas County with signs of a violent struggle, officials said. Blood stained the nearby ground and Butler's glasses "were also found in the roadway south of the vehicle, near a broken hammer," Ott wrote.

Rickman was "in a rehabilitation facility in Oklahoma City" at the time of the disappearance, the affidavit said, and he does not appear to be a suspect.

Rickman also had disputes with his mother, Adams, the affidavit said. At times, Adams would keep the children and refused to turn then over to Rickman, even though he had legal custody of them, according to Ott.

A key witness in the case is the 16-year-old daughter of suspect Cora Twombly.

The girl, identified as "CW," said Cora Twombly and the suspect's husband, Cole Twombly, told her on March 29 they wouldn't be home when she got up the next morning, because they were on a "mission," according to the court affidavit.

When the couple returned home at noon, they asked their daughter to clean their Chevy pickup truck, the affidavit said.

"CW asked Cora what had happened and was told things did not go as planned, but they would not have to worry about her (Butler) again," the court document said. "CW was told that Cora and Cole blocked the road to stop Butler and Kelley and deliver them to where Adams (and) Cullum ... were. CW asked about Kelley and why she had to die and was told by Cora that she wasn't innocent either, as she had supported Butler. CW asked Cora if their bodies were put in a well and Cora replied, 'something like that.'"

Adams purchased three pre-paid cell phones from a Wal-Mart on Feb. 13, according to the affidavit, and all three were "in the areas where Butler's car was located and the last known location of Butler and Kelley, at the time of their disappearance."

Butler and Kelley were the subjects of an “endangered missing advisory” distributed by Oklahoma authorities on March 30 after the vehicle they were in was found in Texas County, OSBI said.

It wasn't clear if the suspects have legal representation on Monday afternoon.

Texas County Sheriff Matt Boley did not reveal many details of the alleged crime when meeting with reporters on Monday morning.

But he did say that Butler and Kelley were victims of a “targeted” attack and that authorities didn't believe anyone else in the public was in danger.

“We felt this wasn’t a random deal,” Boley said. “We felt that with some of the information coming in, that it was more targeted and we started to look in those areas.”

