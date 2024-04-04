2 million Black & Decker garment steamers recalled due to burn hazard: What to know

Empower Brands is massively expanding a recall on Black & Decker garment steamers because they can "expel, spray or leak hot water during use," posing a burn hazard to consumers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a notice Thursday.

The recall covers about 2 million units, including the over 500,000 units that were previously recalled in November 2022, according to the notice.

The CPSC says that since the recall was announced in November 2022, Empower Brands has received 317 reports of hot water expelling from the recalled steamers, including 82 reports of burn injures, seven of which were second-degree burns.

According to the agency, 94 of these incident reports involved units that were repaired as part of the original recall or models featuring the updated design, including 19 burn injures.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled steamers and contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund, according to the notice.

What garment steamers are affected by the recall?

The recall affects all Black & Decker Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamers, including those repaired as part of the previous recall in November 2022.

The steamers were sold in a variety of colors and the name "BLACK+DECKER" is located at the base of the steamer. The steamer measures about 11 inches high by 6 inches wide, and has a large handle, according to the notice.

Empower Brands is recalling about 2 million garment steamers due to a burn hazard.

The model numbers are printed on the bottom of the steamer and on all sides of the color package, and UPC codes are printed on the sides, back and bottom of the color package.

Model UPC HGS011F 0 50875 82840 7 HGS011S 0 50875 82839 1 HGS011 0 50875 82838 4 HGS011T 0 50875 00272 2

The steamers were sold online and in-store at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and other retailers nationwide from June 2021 through February 2024 for between $14 and $23, according to the notice.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2 million garment steamers by Black & Decker recalled for burn hazard