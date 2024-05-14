2 men spent 1 hour in Puget Sound waters after kayak sinks, Lacey fire official says

Two men were rescued from Puget Sound waters Saturday evening after their kayak sank, according to Lacey Fire District 3.

The men spent an hour in the water between Tolmie State Park and Anderson Island before they were rescued, Battalion Chief Pat Harn said.

They launched their kayak in the area of John Luhr Road, which is near the Nisqually Reach.

Fire crews were dispatched about 7 p.m. One of the men was able to use his cell phone to call his wife, who then called 911, Harn said.

The two men were wearing life jackets, he said. Harn stressed how important it is to wear a life jacket in a situation like this.

Lacey Fire District 3 used two jet skis to rescue the men. Once back on shore, they were treated at the scene for hypothermia and released, Harn said.