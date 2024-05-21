2 men robbed at gunpoint outside downtown Buffalo bar

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After being in the United States for less than a week, two Irish men were robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning in downtown Buffalo.

That moment was caught on a surveillance video taken right outside the Banshee Irish Pub around 4:45 a.m. Evan Glynn and Egan were waiting for their Uber to pick them up.

“We were ordering an Uber and this guy came and turned around with a gun and held it to our heads really,” Egan said.

As they were waiting, a man walked by them, reached in his pocket, turned around and pointed what appeared to be a gun at both of them.

“When we looked at the footage, he clearly wasn’t following us, he saw us as an easy target,” Egan said. “Sitting ducks really.”

The entire interaction lasted a few minutes. Glynn and Egan didn’t have cash on them, but the robber stole one of their iPhones.

The two flew to Buffalo less than a week ago from Ireland to attend Canisius University and work at the Banshee Irish Pub.

The co-owner of the Banshee said he’s glad the two men weren’t hurt, but is worried this could happen again somewhere else downtown.

“Downtown Buffalo has been getting some bad apples for the past three or four years, business hasn’t been good down here because people are scared away from getting harassed, there’s too many panhandlers out on the street,” co-owner Conor Hawkins said. “There’s just some bad elements out there making it uncomfortable for everyone else.”

Buffalo police told News 4 WIVB they are investigating Sunday morning’s robbery outside the Banshee, as well as other similar incidents that occurred in and around the area during that time to see if they’re connected.

