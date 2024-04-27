2 men injured in shooting at McKees Rocks apartment complex

Police are investigating after two men were shot at a McKees Rocks apartment complex early Saturday morning.

The Allegheny County Police Department said 911 officials learned of a reported shooting on Bell Avenue, in the Hays Manor apartments, around 3:17 a.m.

First responders found two men shot inside an apartment building. They were taken to area hospitals — one of the men is in critical condition, and the other is in stable condition.

ACPD’s homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

