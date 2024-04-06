2 men hurt in a fight at downtown CLE restaurant: I-TEAM

*The above video shows how to report a crime to the U.S. Marshals*

CLEVELAND- Cleveland police confirm to the Fox 8 I-Team that they are investigating a fight downtown at 2120 East 4th Street, that sent two men to the hospital.

That address is listed as the Harry Buffalo restaurant.

The incident happened steps away from the arena where the Iowa and Connecticut NCAA Woman’s Final Four game ended two hours earlier.

Police say officers were alerted to a fight inside 2120 E 4th Street around 1:20 a.m.

Officers found a 39-year-old male victim suffering from multiple lacerations and wounds.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the victim had been engaged in a physical altercation with a 40-year-old male, whom he was acquainted with,” police stated in a release. “During the altercation, both individuals sustained lacerations.”

Both men were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available for release at this time, police said.

Fox 8 reached out to the Harry Buffalo, and was told that no one was available to comment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.