2 men arrested, drugs, guns, cash seized from Rockdale County ‘drug house’

Deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office seized a variety of different types of illegal drugs from a home they identified as a “drug house.”

On Thursday, April 4, deputies executed a search warrant on a house near Curry Circle and GA Highway 20.

Deputies seized 42.4 grams of methamphetamine, 39.9 grams of cocaine, 14.9 grams of crack cocaine, 11.9 grams of fentanyl, 50 counterfeit fentanyl oxycodone pills, 107 ecstasy pills, 41 amphetamine pills, 301.8 grams of marijuana, three guns, and $5,510 in cash.

Quinterrious Moore and Emmanuel Russell were arrested at the home.

Both men were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking ecstasy, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of drug-related objects.

