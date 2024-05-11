2 inmates dead following altercation at Lawton Correctional Facility

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) — Two inmates have died following a group altercation at the Lawton Correctional Facility on Friday.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) have confirmed two inmates are dead and at least two other inmates have sustained serious injuries. They were transported to a local hospital — one was transported by medi-flight.

“We had a group disturbance at LCRF which resulted in multiple inmates being injured. It is currently being investigated by OIG. Oklahoma Department of Corrections is always concerned with the health and safety of those in our care,” said Corrections Department Spokesperson Kay Thompson.

The altercation involved two gangs and names have been released of the inmates that were killed. The facility is currently under lockdown.

ODOC has stated that Lawton Correctional Facility has cancelled visitation through Sunday.

The altercation is under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

