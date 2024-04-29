2 hurt in coyote attack at Uwharrie National Forest in North Carolina, officials say

A search is underway for a coyote that attacked two people in Uwharrie National Forest, about a 60-mile drive northeast of Charlotte.

Identities of the victims have not been released.

Uwharrie National Forest covers 51,850 acres and is about a 60-mile drive northwest of Charlotte.

“The isolated incident occurred early in the morning on April 27 on the Uwharrie Trail near Big Island Creek,” U.S. Forest Service officials said in a news release.

“Two individuals received minor injuries during the incident, and Forest Service and state officials are working together to locate the coyote involved.”

Details of how the victims encountered the animal were not released.

Coyotes are a common sight in the forest “and the results can be unpredictable,” officials said.

They resemble a “mangy-looking dog,” weighing between 20 and 45 pounds, with “long slender snouts, a bushy tail, and pointed ears,” according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Coyotes “rarely contract rabies,” which is typically a cause for wildlife attacks on humans, experts say.

“Attacks on people, including children, are extremely rare,” the commission says.

“Normal coyote behavior is to be curious, but wary, when close to humans. Like other wildlife, they will become bold and habituated if people feed them, either purposely or inadvertently, such as with garbage or outdoor pet food.”

The U.S. Forest Service is warning Uwharrie National Forest visitors to avoid animals that appear “to be in distress” and to seek medical attention if injured by one.

