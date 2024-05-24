2 elderly Ohioans killed in crash involving train: OSHP

LOUDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after two elderly Ohioans were killed in a crash involving a train in Seneca County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 224, just west of U.S. 23 in Loudon Township.

According to investigators, the driver of a Kia Soul was heading northeast on U.S. 224 when she went through a railroad gate as an oncoming CSX train was approaching.

The Kia was hit by the train, pushed off the side of the roadway and crashed into a utility pole, according to OSHP.

The driver, 72-year-old Ellen Atherton, and passenger, 75-year-old Rex Atherton, of Arlington, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal crash remains under investigation at this time.

