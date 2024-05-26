2 dead after motorcycle crash in Montgomery County

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Harrison Township Saturday evening, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post dispatcher.

>> Person reportedly stabbed in Dayton

Around 9 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Main Street on reports of an injury crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post troopers were requested to assist on scene.

The dispatcher said the crash involved a motorcycle and at least one other vehicle.

Information on any other injuries was not immediately available.

The dispatcher said Main Street is currently closed.

News Center 7 crews are on scene working to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.