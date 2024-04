EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people are dead after a Condition 2 house fire Thursday, April 18 at the 7650 block of Barton St. in El Paso’s Lower Valley, the El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) announced via its X account formerly known as Twitter.

EPFD says the fire is knocked down.

