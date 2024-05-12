2 days after the storms, nearly 50,000 in Leon County still without power. Here's how to stay cool(er)

It's been two days since thunderstorms and as many as three tornadoes ripped through Tallahassee leaving a swath of destruction, one person dead, and more than half the county without power.

By Saturday evening the City of Tallahassee said it hit its target of reconnecting 75% of the affected customers to the power grid.

"Electric restoration efforts remain on schedule and as of 7:40 p.m. we have reached 75% restored," the city posted to Facebook. "Crews will continue working through the night to reach 90% by Sunday night."

However, as of Sunday morning, more than 47,000 customers across Leon County (a little over a third) are still without electricity.

Power outage map: Track power outages in your area here

If your power is still out

Power outages are annoying and inconvenient in the best of times, but Florida is experiencing hot and sunny May days with temps in Tallahassee expected to get near 82 degrees Sunday and higher Monday. If your power is still out, you need to take care of yourself.

By now the food in your fridge is a goner and the food in your freezer, if it was completely full and you haven't opened it yet, is almost past the point of no return, although you may still be able to grill it.

Staying cool without power in Florida

But the most important thing is to keep yourself cool. The signs of heat stroke aren't as obvious as other dangers, which is one reason some studies have said approximately 1,300 Americans die every year from extreme heat.

Drink lots of water. Staying hydrated keeps you cooler and helps your body work more efficiently.

Rinse off. If you have running water, take a shower or go somewhere you can. Even dumping a bottle of water over your head can help bring your temps down. If you have a pool (or a friend with a pool), hit the water. Don't take a cold shower, though, that can work against you here by forcing your body to work harder.

Mist yourself. Water-misting spray bottles just might keep you sane.

Dip your bandana. Soak a towel or bandana in water and wrap it around your head or body.

Strip. Wear loose clothing in breathable fabric. Stick with light-colored cloth. Avoid tight clothing or jeans.

Fill a cooler with ice. Put wet towels in there and then put them on your skin.

Load up on battery-powered fans. Moving air helps, even if it's warm air. Take some ice from your cooler and put a bowl of it in front of the fan to cool off even more.

Sleep in the least-hot room in the house. If your bedroom is on a 2nd floor or higher, where all that heat is accumulating, this is a good time to crash on the couch. Try to use light-colored sheets and blankets.

Hang wet cloth over windows. If your windows are open and there's any breeze coming through, hang some wet, thin cloth from your curtain rod to cool the air a bit as it comes in.

Consider sleeping outdoors . It might not make that much difference here in Florida where it stays humid all night, but if there's a breeze you might feel cooler outside the house, especially if there's shade. Sleep on the porch, or camp out in the backyard.

Keep your pets cool, too. Your dog and cat are just as hot as you are and they have fur. Keep them hydrated and take steps to keep them cooled down.

Get out. There are places much cooler than your house, and the middle of the day is a great time to go. See a movie, go to the library, run some errands, go to a shady park, spend time in air-conditioned stores, go to a public swimming pool, jump in the ocean, and go anywhere with cool air.

After the power comes back on

Finally! But to stay safe, do these things:

Wait a few minutes before you turn any major appliances back on.

Throw away any food exposed to temperatures 40 degrees or higher for two hours or more, or that has an unusual odor, color or texture.

Dispose of any medication that needs refrigeration, unless the label says otherwise. Check with your healthcare professional or pharmacy to replace it.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Thousands still without power after Florida tornado damage