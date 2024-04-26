2 animals killed in Williamson County house fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two animals died in a house fire Thursday night on Rathkeale Lane in Williamson County.

Williamson County Fire/Rescue said crews were sent to the 5500 block of Rathkeale Lane in the Abington Ridge subdivision just after 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25 for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming through the roof of the front of the home.

Atmos Energy and Middle Tennessee Electric helped secure utilities to make sure the firefighters were safe while fighting the blaze, while Williamson County Fire and Emergency Services as well as Arrington Fire/Rescue helped fight the fire, according to officials.

Williamson County Fire/Rescue said Williamson Health EMS treated two occupants of the home, but two animals died in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

At this time, officials believe the fire started from a lithium ion battery failure.

The investigation remains ongoing.

