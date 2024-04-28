2,000-acre prescribed burn taking place in Washington Co., Tenn. on Sunday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A prescribed burn is taking place on Sunday in Washington County, Tennessee near the Unicoi County line.

James Heaton with the U.S. Forest Service told News Channel 11 that the burn will consist of around 2,000 acres in the Cherokee National Forest on the south side of Washington County near the Unicoi County line.

Heaton said residents and drivers will likely see smoke and helicopters in the area all day on Sunday.

Prescribed burns help reduce the risk of wildfire by mitigating fuel (leaves, dry foliage) buildup, and enhancing the health of the forest, among other benefits, Heaton said.

