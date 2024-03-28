19 things to do this weekend around Dallas County, including Easter egg hunts

Stella Cruz (7), Melanie Velasco (7) and Abril Ramirez (6) pick up eggs and candy during the Perry Parks and Recreation Department Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Wiese Park.

Iowa's Barn Quilts Program

1:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Woodward Public Library, 118 S. Main St., Woodward.

The Woodward Public Library will be hosting Darcy Maulsby with her program ‘Iowa’s Barn Quilts’ at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29.

Daddy-Daughter Dance

6-8 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Perry Elementary.

Perry High School Music will host a Daddy-Daughter Dance for students in grades PK-5. The event will include a DJ, photo booth, games and concessions. The cost is $5 with proceeds going to help support students as they fundraise for a trip to Memphis and Nashville.

Easter Pancake Breakfast

7:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Memorial Hall, 1502 Walnut St., Dallas Center.

Join the Rotary Club of Dallas Center and the Boy Scouts for a pancake breakfast. Pancakes, sausage, eggs and more will be served for $6 a person. Pay at the door, buy a ticket from a Rotarian or pay online at bit.ly/40s3BKa. Proceeds go toward scholarships and Dallas Center community projects. Come for breakfast and stay for the Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee starting at 10 a.m.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Granger Community Center, 2200 Walnut St.

The Granger Parks & Recreation Board will present its first annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Donuts and assorted pastries, juice, water, milk and coffee will be available for a free-will donation. Come for breakfast and stay for the Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Stone Bridge Church starting at 11 a.m. out on the soccer fields.

Dallas Center Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Mound Park, Dallas Center.

Join the Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee for its annual Easter Egg Hunt, which has moved to Mound Park this year. The Easter Bunny will be at the gazebo immediately afterward for a photo and candy opportunity.

Minburn Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Rogers Park, Minburn.

Join the Minburn Public Library, with help from the Minburn Fire Department, for the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt. All ages are welcome to hunt eggs, collect candy and maybe even see the Easter Bunny. Coffee and donuts will be available for a free-will donation.

New Day Assembly Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at New Day Assembly front lawn, 2313 1st Ave, Perry.

Bring your basket for New Day Assembly's Easter Egg Hunt. Kids ages preschool through fifth grade can hunt for 5,000 eggs. Golden eggs will be hidden for special prizes. Register for the hunt by scanning the QR code on the flyer via the New Day Assembly of God Facebook page.

Redfield Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Redfield City Park.

The Redfield Development Corporation's annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held rain or shine. The hunt will be divided into three groups by age, 0-3, 4-7 and 8-12.

Waukee Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Centennial Park, 1255 Warrior Lane, Waukee.

Fill your baskets at Waukee’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Waukee Parks & Recreation Department. Waukee warns to keep an eye out for special golden prize eggs. The crowd will be divided into three age groups: ages 4 and under at greenspace west of Field #3; ages 5-7 at Fields #2 and #3; ages 8-10 at Field #1.

Woodward Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Woodward Public Library, 118 S. Main St.

The Woodward Public Library and the Woodward Lions Club are hosting a Easter Egg Hunt at the library. The hunt will be broken into age groups, with 0-3 at 10 a.m., 4-5 at 10:20 a.m. and 6 and up at 10:40 a.m. The Easter Bunny will be there to meet the children and to celebrate with everyone. The Woodward Lions Club will have free book for everyone to take home.

Perry Easter Egg Hunt

10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Pattee Park Ball Fields, Perry.

Perry Parks and Recreation will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt in a new location this year at Pattee Park Ball Fields on Field #6. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos at 10 a.m. with the hunt to follow at 10:30 a.m.

Dexter Easter Egg Hunt

11 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Dexter Centennial Park

The annual Easter Egg Hunt will feature two age groups - 5 and under; 6 and up. The hunt starts at 11 a.m. sharp and the eggs go quickly. The event will also feature a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Granger Easter Egg Hunt

11 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Granger soccer fields.

Stone Bridge Church will host the community Easter Egg Hunt. This year will be the largest hunt yet with over 10,000 eggs. Meet the Easter Bunny and come ready to dash for a lot of candy. Pre-register your children for the chance of winning four free Adventureland tickets.

Van Meter Easter Egg Hunt

11 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Johnson Park, Van Meter.

The Easter Bunny will be dropping off eggs at Johnson Park for the annual Easter Egg Hunt. Bring the family out, there will be lots of eggs and treats. All kids age 10 and under can join in on the hunt.

Perry Hy-Vee Easter Egg Hunt

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Perry Hy-Vee, 1215 141st St.

Hop on over to Perry Hy-Vee for its annual Easter Egg Hunt, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. outside the store. Stop inside for a kids storytime with Miss Laura from the Perry Public Library along with coloring time. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for free photos so bring your camera or phone.

Dog Easter Egg Hunt

1 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Adel Dog Park.

Adel Parks and Recreation invites residents to attend its annual Dog Easter Egg Hunt. The rules of egg hunting are easy. Keep your dog on leash, then walk him to the egg, talk to him and point at the egg to attract his attention. When he touches the egg with his nose or paw, you can pick it up and give him the treat.

Adel Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt

3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Kinnick-Feller Riverside Park.

The Adel Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt has been rescheduled due to weather to Saturday, March 30. The times and age groups will remain the same, with 0-3 at 3 p.m., 4-6 at 3:30 p.m. and 7-10 at 4 p.m. The event will also include photos with the Easter bunny, face painting, prizes, fire trucks and more. Nonperishable donations for The Good Samaritan Food Pantry will be taken.

Easter Eggstravaganza

4 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Lutheran Church of Hope - Waukee.

Families with children through fifth grade are invited to join Lutheran Church of Hope - Waukee for an outdoor Easter Eggstravaganza. The fun will begin with an egg hunt at 4 p.m. and continue with Easter activities and inflatables on the South Lawn. The Eggstravaganza will be followed by a Saturday Night Easter service at 5 p.m.

Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt

7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Centennial Park, 1255 Warrior Lane, Waukee.

Join Hilltop Church for a Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt. The family-friendly event will include music, food trucks, local vendors, giveaways and glow sticks along with the Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt. The vendors and food trucks will be available at 7 p.m. with the egg hunt starting at 8:30 p.m.

Live Radio Pie Auction

8-10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3.

The Perry Chamber has asked the best bakers in town to donate their talents to this year's Radio Pie Auction and invites the community to tune in for the entertainment and to bid during this Fourth of July Fireworks Fundraiser sponsored by Raccoon Valley Radio and the Perry Chamber of Commerce. Tune in to KDLS 99.7 FM 94.3 FM or AM 1310 on Wednesday, April 3rd starting at 8am to catch the action... or watch the livestream through the Perry Chamber's Facebook page. Call (515)465-5357 to place your bid on any of the sweet treats that are up for auction or text (515)314-8445 or (515) 981-8634.

Perry Job Fair

3-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 at Hotel Pattee, Perry.

Job seekers are invited to attend the first of several job fairs to support Tyson employees exploring options for future employment in Perry and surrounding areas. This is an opportunity to connect with top employers in order to find the best bit. This is a free event hosted by DMACC, Perry Chamber of Commerce, Perry Economic Development and the city of Perry. Volunteer interpreters will be on-hand to assist. Interested in helping? Contact Eddie Diaz at DMACC. Additional dates - likely in May, June, and/or July - will be shared as soon as possible. Employers are invited to submit information via Bit.ly/PerryJobFair and will be invited to attend upcoming job fairs on a rolling basis.

Mother-Son Game Night

6-8 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Perry Elementary.

Perry High School Music will host a Mother-Son Game Night for students in grades PK-5. The event will include a DJ, games, photo booth and concessions. The cost is $5 with proceeds going to help support students as they fundraise for a trip to Memphis and Nashville.

Girls Day Out

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at Country Lane Lodge, 29300 Prospect Circle, Adel.

Area residents are invited for a fabulous day filled with fun, laughter and girl power at the Girls Day Out event. Get ready to indulge in a day dedicated to celebrating the awesomeness of being a woman. Whether you're looking for a day of pampering, shopping, or simply enjoying the company of your girlfriends, this event has it all. Indulge in a wide range of activities from rejuvenating treatments to interactive workshops, there's something for everyone. Discover the latest fashion trends, explore unique vendors and enjoy live entertainment throughout the day. Each ticket purchased includes 1 free mimosa, snacks and an entry into a grand prize worth $450. Find a full list of vendors and purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/girls-day-out-tickets-829103489857

Jamaica Lions Spring Ham and Egg Breakfast

7-11 a.m. Sunday, April 7 at Jamaica Community Center.

The Jamaica Lions will serve a ham and egg breakfast on Sunday, April 7. The menu includes ham, eggs to order, toast, hash brown potatoes and drinks. A bake sale will also be available with goods from the best area bakers. Bring your used eyeglasses and hearing aids. Proceeds will go to the Jamaica Fire Department.

Woodward Social Center Luncheon

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 8 at Woodward Social Center.

The Woodward Social Center will serve a luncheon on Monday, April 8. The menu includes taco casserole, coleslaw, cornbread and dessert bars. A free-will offering will be taken to support the Woodward Social Center.

Partial Solar Eclipse Viewing

12:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, April 8 at Hanging Rock.

Would you like to see a total solar eclipse, but don’t have the time to travel to Indiana? DCCB will be gathering for a viewing party at the astronomical clock near the Hanging Rock restrooms. The phenomenon begins at 12:43 and the ends at 3:17. 2 p.m. will be as close to totality as we get in Iowa, with the sun being 80% obscured. Participants are free to come and go. We will have a limited number of viewing glasses. Registration not required.

Roaming Readers Book Club

2 p.m. Monday, April 8 at Brenton Arboretum, 25141 260th St, Dallas Center.

Join Waukee Public Library at The Brenton Arboretum at 2 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at for a discussion of each month's book. We will meet indoors at the Arboretum's climate-controlled Vista Room for book discussion, and afterwards walk one of the trails together (weather permitting). Joining us on the walk is entirely optional and not required to join this book club. If you do plan to walk, please bring water and wear suitable footwear and clothing. Copies of each month's book may be picked up at the Library's front desk or at The Brenton Arboretum during the meeting, while supplies last. The list of current and upcoming book club reads can be found here: waukeepubliclibrary.org/bookclubs

Veterans Benefit and Job Fair

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Perry Elks Lodge, 2823 Willis Ave., Perry.

Area veterans are invited to explore their available benefits and research career opportunities with local businesses on Thursday, April 25. Find a list of vendors on the Dallas County Veterans Iowa Veterans Affairs Facebook page.

Dallas County Veterans Memorial Wall Nominations

Tuesday, April 30.

In response to public demand, an additional wing to the beautiful Dallas County Veterans Memorial Wall is being proposed. If you have a family member or other special veteran who is serving or has served in the US Military and has ever resided in Dallas County, you can honor their service with a personalized brick in the wall. The cost is $100 for each brick. and applications are available either online at www.minburn.org (under the Announcements tab), or at the Perry, Adel, or Minburn public libraries. You only have until April 30 to submit an application before the final brick order is placed. For additional information, contact Don Richardson at 515-321-9320 or Paul Snyder at 515-422-2820.

