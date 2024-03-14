19-year-old charged after man shot 'multiple times,' killed in South Jackson

Jackson police said a 34-year-old man is dead after he was shot "multiple times" in South Jackson.

According to a press release, the incident occurred Wednesday night in the 2000 block of West McDowell.

Police identified Josiah Kelly, 34, as the victim who was fatally shot by 19-year-old suspect Dillion Duckworth.

Kelly was taken to the hospital in "critical condition" where he died from his injuries, police say.

The news release stated Duckworth was charged with murder in connection to this case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any additional information relating to this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-(TIPS) 8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

