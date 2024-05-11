19 confirmed tornadoes in Ohio during Tuesday’s storms

The latest central Ohio forecast can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has counted at least 19 tornadoes touched down in Ohio Tuesday night during multiple rounds of severe storms, based on its preliminary reports.

The earliest storms arrived in the northwestern corner of the state shortly after 8 p.m. in Paulding County, where two tornadoes were confirmed. A third was sited in Putnam County.

Two tornadoes touched down in Mercer County before sunset, including one that started in eastern Indiana, and one of those storms traveled into Auglaize County, rated EF3 with winds up to 130 mph. An EF1 tornado was reported in Darke County.

A tornado crossed over from Indiana into southwestern Ohio in Butler County, followed by two more touchdowns in the county. A preliminary report indicated that five brief tornadoes touched down farther east in Warren County. The same storm produced another touchdown in Clinton County.

The NWS in Wilmington on Friday classified a storm in northeastern Licking County as a weak EF0 tornado between St. Louisville and Hanover that traveled 3.1 miles, with 75 mph winds causing some damage to outbuildings and trees.

The Pittsburgh NWS office found two touchdowns in Muskingum and Coshocton counties occurred just after midnight on Wednesday as the rotating thunderstorm pushed east. Top winds in both storms reached 100-105 mph north of Dresden and Frazeysburg. The storms were on the ground for less than a half-mile, but left a path of damaged roofs from wind a fallen trees, some twisted.

A stronger EF2 tornado (130 mph) was also tracked in eastern Ohio in Jefferson County that continued for 15 miles across a sliver of West Virginia into western Pennsylvania, causing pockets of significant damage. The storm caused widespread roof and tree damage, with a distinctive lofted debris pattern captured by Doppler radar.

Storm surveys are still being evaluated, so the final tornado county from Tuesday night’s storms in Ohio is considered preliminary and could yet increase slightly in the coming days.

