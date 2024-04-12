18-wheeler truck crashes into Texas DPS office, multiple people seriously injured

Multiple people were seriously injured Friday after an 18-wheeler truck ran into a Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, Texas, officials said.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough said the incident was intentional and "done by the suspect who was denied a CDL yesterday."

"He returned today with intent to harm. Continued prayers for the DPS staff, troopers and civilians affected," Keough said in a Facebook post.

Police have not said what caused the truck to crash into the building and will provide an update at a Friday afternoon news conference.

Three people were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in stable condition. They all suffered minor injuries from debris from the building, a hospital spokesperson said.

The driver of the truck was hospitalized and then turned over to law enforcement, a hospital spokesperson said. Police confirmed in a post on X that they had a suspect in custody.

Their identities have not been released.

Multiple people were seriously injured Friday after a commercial vehicle ran into a Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, Texas, police said. (KPRC)

Aerial video from NBC News affiliate KPRC of Houston shows a large semitruck in the parking lot of the office, aimed at the building and partially backed out into the street.The helicopter video shows that the entrance of the building appears to be severely damaged.

The public was asked to stay away from the area, Texas DPS said on X.

Brenham is located about 73 miles northwest of Houston.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com