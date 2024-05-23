Traffic stop leads border agents to stash house; 18 migrants, 2 smugglers arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Border Patrol agents and state law enforcement officers discovered a stash house where 10 were held and eight others were headed on Monday in Anthony, New Mexico.

Border agents first stopped an SUV suspected of smuggling in Sunland Park, New Mexico. Inside, agents found two alleged smugglers and eight migrants stuffed in the back wearing camouflage.

Agents assigned to the Santa Teresa Station Anti-Smuggling Unit, as well as the El Paso Sector Special Operations Detachment and troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the investigation led them to a stash house where 10 migrants were being held in Anthony, New Mexico.

A Border Patrol spokesman said all 18 migrants are from Mexico, and all were medically evaluated and processed for removal. The two alleged smugglers, also from Mexico, face smuggling charges.

During fiscal year 2024, which started Oct. 1, 2023, Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Sector have located 185 stash houses, resulting in the arrest of more than 1,800 migrants, the spokesman said.

