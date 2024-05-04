$179 million parking garage to replace McDonalds at John Glenn Columbus Airport

John Glenn Columbus International Airport will spend $179 million on a new parking garage as part of the airport's $2 billion terminal project.

This week, the airport's board voted to hire CK Construction Group to build the 5,000-car garage where the McDonald's is at 4250 International Gateway.

The contract is for both design and construction, according to airport officials.

The location for the garage was chosen for convenience. It will connect with the neighboring rental car facility and the new terminal by a pedestrian bridge.

Construction of the new terminal at John Glenn Columbus International Airport is expected to be completed in 2029.

The new terminal will be built at the location of the blue and cell phone parking lots.

The goal is to have the new terminal and the parking garage finished in 2029 in time to mark the airport's 100th anniversary.

The new terminal will replace one that dates to 1958 and has become outdated, airport officials have said.

As part of the contract, CK Construction has committed to a 20% participation by diverse companies, including hiring Gunzelman Architecture & Interiors and Desman as their diversity partners for the design phase.

Construction of the new terminal at John Glenn Columbus International Airport is expected to be completed in 2029.

mawilliams@dispatch.com

@BizMarkWilliams

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Airport to build 5,000 car parking garage at McDonalds site