17-year-old missing in east Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking the community to keep an eye out for a missing juvenile in east Bakersfield.

On April 27, Evelin Hernandez-Trujillo was reported missing after family last saw her at 8 p.m. Evelin was last seen in the 1300 block of Water Street, according to police. Evelin is considered at-risk due to this being her first time running away.

Good Samaritan Hospital, St. Vincent de Paul celebrate new partnership to assist homeless and indigent population of Baker Street area

Police describe Evelin to be 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Evelin was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police

Department at 661-327-7111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.