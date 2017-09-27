Home
0
Julia Stiles Had a Secret "Shotgun" Wedding Over Labor Day Weekend
Redbook
•
September 27, 2017
1 / 23
secret celeb weddings lead
These stars all managed to tie the knot away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.
These stars all managed to tie the knot away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.
From Redbook
