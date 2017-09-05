16 Tweets That Will Speak To Your Soul If You're An Introvert

If you’re an introvert, you likely value your alone time. You think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.
It can be tough to prefer to be alone in a world that values boldness and extroversion. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month, we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.
1.
Uber driver: ...........— Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) August 6, 2017
Me: ..........
Uber driver: ..........
Me: 5 stars.
2.
For all the #introverts who suffer from RBF. pic.twitter.com/G3g5RK76rx— Introvert, Dear (@IntrovertDear) August 21, 2017
3.
Me: I will not be awkward today.— S. M. Metzler (@ateawithtumnus) August 22, 2017
Human: Hi, how are you?
Me: You're welcome!#introvertproblems#Humans
4.
There is no polite way to say "I love you, but I'm tired of being with you right now."#introvertproblems— ↞ErikaGrace↠ (@ErikaGrace26) August 21, 2017
5.
How introverts feel when we try to blend in at parties #IntrovertProblemspic.twitter.com/rPPR7jOEjn— Introvert Escape (@InnyEscape) September 1, 2017
6.
Whenever I am given the option to go big or go home, I'd rather go home. #IntrovertProblems— Nutella Queen (@HeyItsChris412) August 21, 2017
7.
You don't know terror until you're on the phone with a parent and they're talking of giving the phone to someone else. #introvertproblems— Laura Anne Barr (@LauraAnneBarr4) August 19, 2017
8.
3 AM thoughts #Introvertpic.twitter.com/DJn74v00i9— Marzi (@IntrovertDoodle) August 6, 2017
9.
When you change your course at the store to avoid someone you know.#introvertproblems— Stephne Bowen (@StephneBowen) August 8, 2017
10.
My friend is coming to drag me out of the house! We'll see how she fares when I refuse to put on pants! #friendlove#introvertproblems— Brenna Gwyn Snowe (@BrennaGwynSnowe) August 6, 2017
11.
Wired from the Womb https://t.co/BnNzEUw8n2?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313pic.twitter.com/dSk2noG4VE— INFJoe (@INFJoe) August 23, 2017
12.
Man, I love when people post their wedding videos. That way I get to see all the fun without actually having to go. #introvertproblems— Jordan Mackenzie (@jordannpyle) August 9, 2017
13.
You know you're an introvert when you always ask your spouse to make the simplest calls. #introvertproblems— Ashley Allen (@ashleyMAallen) August 4, 2017
14.
I always seem to be occupied. Even if it’s with my own thoughts.#comicspic.twitter.com/ESC9S5TlzW— Debbie Tung (@WheresMyBubble) August 22, 2017
15.
*attends 2 hour work lunch full of small talk*— Kelli (@kellilane11) August 1, 2017
*exhausted, now feels like napping for 3 days*#introvertproblems
16.
Welp pic.twitter.com/GZbKzn6Uu3— Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) September 1, 2017
Join Canceled Plans, our online introvert community, for articles, comics and more.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
587