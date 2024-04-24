16-year-old student dies after being shot near his high school, Illinois cops say

A 16-year-old boy died Wednesday, April 24, after he was found shot near his high school, according to Illinois authorities and news reports.

The teen was discovered shot near a roadway close to Southeast High School and Springfield Ball Charter School around 8:40 a.m., according to the Springfield Police Department.

He had been shot at least once in the lower torso, and he died after being taken to a Springfield hospital for surgery, police said.

The teen’s identity has not been publicly disclosed, but school district officials confirmed to WICS and WCIA that he attended Southeast High School. The shooting happened less than 20 minutes after school began Wednesday.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time,” the district said in a statement to WCIA.

Both schools in the area were placed on a soft lockdown, which was eventually lifted, police said.

Officers have not released details about a possible suspect or what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield police at 217-788-8311.

Springfield is about a 95-mile drive northeast from St. Louis.

Students had to depict mass shooting in ‘disturbing’ puppet show, Texas district says

Teacher encouraged ‘fight club’ discipline against special needs boy, IN lawsuit says

Boy killed in road rage shooting on way to kindergarten, officials say. Man sentenced