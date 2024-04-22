16-year-old murder suspect from Indiana apprehended in Kentucky, state police say

A 16-year-old murder suspect from Indiana was arrested Sunday in Western Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police.

On Friday the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana that a murder suspect had traveled to the Eddy Creek area of Lyon County to a relative’s house, according to KSP. KSP troopers and detectives conducted surveillance of the property through the weekend.

Around 3 p.m. CST Sunday, the suspect was spotted at the property and arrested without further incident, KSP said. The suspect’s identity was not provided in KSP’s press release.

The murder investigated is being headed by the Lake Station Police Department in Indiana.