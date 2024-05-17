16-year-old killed in North Richland Hills hit-and-run crash; police search for driver

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 16-year-old boy on Thursday night, North Richland Hills police said in a news release.

At around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, dispatch received a call reporting a car struck a pedestrian in the 8600 block of Airport Freeway and the driver fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth by North Richland Hills Fire Department medics.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Luis Anthony Luna. He was pronounced dead at the hospital about 9:30 p.m.

This is an active investigation and police are searching for the driver. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to call North Richland Hills police at 817-281-1000.

