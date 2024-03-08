16-year-old identified as suspected DUI driver in Ga. 400 crash that injured several people

Channel 2 Action News has learned new details after a crash involving a suspect drunk driver on Georgia 400. The suspect is only 16 years old.

Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. showed you the aftermath of the crash Thursday afternoon. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to pull over a silver Dodge Durango for a traffic violation, but the driver sped off at 3:30 p.m. The deputy then chased him.

The driver eventually crashed into several other cars and injured several people. The sheriff’s office said that one person remains hospitalized in serious condition.

On Friday, Forsyth County officials confirmed they have arrested and charged a 16-year-old in the crash. The sheriff’s office said it is not releasing the teen’s name at this time due to Georgia law.

Deputies said they found a stolen gun and drugs with the driver. The teen faces a long list of charges, including reckless driving, felony fleeing and attempting to elude and speeding.

The sheriff’s office charged him with the following for the stolen gun: theft by Receiving Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Felony and Underage Possession of a Pistol.

For the drugs found, he faces charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of THC with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Schedule I (LSD) with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Related Object.

