16-year-old charged for deadly shooting of teen fast-food worker, CMPD says

A teenager has been arrested for the deadly shooting of a fast-food employee in northwest Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a 16-year-old was charged with murder and taken into custody in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Friday.

Fate Brannon, a 17-year-old employee, was killed on March 29 at a Jack in the Box on North Hoskins Road. Brannon was inside the restaurant waiting for someone to pick him up after work when two masked gunmen shot him, according to CMPD.

Police have already charged 28-year-old Marcus Dahn with first-degree murder. Earlier this month, they shared photos of a person of interest they’re looking for in connection with the case.

It’s not clear whether the 16-year-old charged is the person of interest police were looking for, but Channel 9 is asking investigators for more information.

The teenage suspect was taken into custody by the Rock Hill Police Department and will be extradited back to Mecklenburg County.

Anyone with information can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

