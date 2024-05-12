16-year-old boy dead, 17-year-old injured following shooting outside Concord Mall

A 16-year-old boy has died and a 17-year-old boy is in "serious condition" following a shooting in the Concord Mall parking lot Saturday night, according to Delaware State Police.

Police have not yet released the name of the teenager who died.

More than an hour after two people were shot at a carnival at the Concord Mall Saturday night, police remained on scene.

The teens were outside the mall near the Sears at a carnival hosted by a nonprofit called Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence, or L.E.A.D., according to the carnival's website.

Police said a fight broke out between "several people" near the carnival entrance at about 10:45 p.m. During the fight, an unknown suspect fired several shots, hitting the two teens before fleeing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. B. McDerby at 302-741-2729 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

