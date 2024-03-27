16 Mega Millions tickets sold in Mass. hit for smaller prizes as jackpot is won in another state

Massachusetts didn’t win Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot but there were 16 tickets sold in the Bay State that hit for smaller prizes.

One lucky ticket bought in New Jersey won the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history as the grand prize was an estimated $1.13 billion. The winning numbers were 7-11-22-29-38. The Mega Ball number was 4 and the Megaplier was 2X.

It was the first winner in the promotion since early December, marking the end of a drought of 30 consecutive drawings.

The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to lottery officials.

Locally, more than a dozen people woke up richer. The winning tickets were as follows:

$20,000 winner sold at Hockomock Liquors in West Bridgewater

$10,000 winner sold at Wareham Country Market in Wareham

$10,000 winner sold at Village Food Shop in Danvers

$10,000 winner sold at One Stop Discount Beer & Wine in Worcester

$1,000 winner sold at 7-Eleven 33200-B in Worcester

$1,000 winner sold at Market Basket #44 in North Billerica

$1,000 winner sold at Post Road Liquors in Wayland

$1,000 winner sold at 7-Eleven 34422-A in Bradford

$1,000 winner sold at Stop & Shop #433 in Medford

$1,000 winner sold at Press Box in Worcester

$1,000 winner sold at Circle K #7512 in Methuen

$1,000 winner sold at Ez Mart Foods in Douglas

$1,000 winner sold at Asian Market in Springfield

$1,000 winner sold at Drum Hill Gulf in Lowell

$1,000 winner sold at Mission Hill Liquors in Roxbury

$1,000 winner sold at Circle K #7512 in Methuen

Mega Millions now resets with Friday’s drawing worth an estimated $20 million.

There is still a massive jackpot up for grabs on Wednesday night in the Powerball game with an estimated grand prize of $865 million.

