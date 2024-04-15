15 people hurt in crash involving bus, truck in Brooklyn: FDNY

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Fifteen people were hurt in a crash involving a bus and a truck in Downtown Brooklyn Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened at Elm Place and Livingston Street around 2:50 p.m., according to the FDNY. Citizen App video showed a damaged U-Haul truck behind the small bus.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.