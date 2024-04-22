15-year-old vanished jumping out of canoe to get oar. Body now found, Minnesota cops say

The body of a 15-year-old was recovered days after he went missing while canoeing with a family member, Minnesota deputies said.

While canoeing with a family member on April 15 on Eagle Lake, Skyler Goulette jumped out of the boat to retrieve an oar, according to the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office. He attempted to swim back to the canoe but got separated as the canoe drifted farther away, deputies said in a news release.

Goulette attempted to swim to shore, but the family member eventually lost sight of him, deputies said.

Officials searched for the teen following the incident but were unable to locate him the night he went missing.

There were no life jackets in the canoe, deputies said.

His body was eventually found two days later on April 17 in approximately 4.5 feet of water, deputies said in a news release.

Eagle Lake is about an 80-mile drive southwest of Minneapolis.

19-year-old vanishes on date. Then severed leg is found in park, Wisconsin cops say

Sleeping 12-year-old is killed when he’s shot through bedroom window, Texas cops say

Teen’s body found under bridge after a late-night walk with neighbor, Texas cops say