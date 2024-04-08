$140K in counterfeit Lakers apparel seized from vendors in downtown L.A.

L.A. police seized more than $100,000 worth of counterfeit Lakers apparel outside Crypto Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, authorities announced.

“We love sports, but don’t like counterfeiting,” the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division said in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

It’s unclear if any arrests were made, but officers with Central Division’s Vice Bureau collected an estimated $140,000 worth of illegal purple and gold merchandise.

L.A. police seize more than $100,000 in counterfeit Lakers gear on April 7, 2024. (LAPD)

L.A. police seize more than $100,000 in counterfeit Lakers gear on April 7, 2024. (LAPD)

L.A. police seize more than $100,000 in counterfeit Lakers gear on April 7, 2024. (LAPD)

L.A. police seize more than $100,000 in counterfeit Lakers gear on April 7, 2024. (LAPD)

In photos released by LAPD, several vendors with tables and wagons lined the street, selling the counterfeit jerseys and other apparel.

Will they get away? $30M Easter Sunday heist in Southern California unsolved

Another image showed conference tables in the police department covered with the illegal merchandise, much of which appears authentic, at least from a distance.

“Buyers beware of these poor-quality FAKES and buy from licensed retailers,” police said on social media.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.