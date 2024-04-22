14-year-old carried rifle, drugs in backpack at mall, Naples police say

Naples Police arrested a teen Sunday after they found a rifle and marijuana in his backpack at Coastland Center Mall.

The minor faces charges of unlawful carry of a concealed firearm, a felony; and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, as well as resisting arrest without violence, both misdemeanors.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, a Naples police sergeant was working a contract duty detail assigned to the Coastland Center Mall when mall security alerted to the area of the mall in front of Old Navy.

The sergeant met with security and a witness, who said he saw a white male with blonde hair, a black T-shirt and wearing a blue or black backpack with what appeared to have an impression of a rifle inside the backpack.

The witness said he then heard one of the males point to the "No Guns Allowed" sign on the entrance door and say, "No rifles allowed, bro."

The suspect was located shortly after exiting a mall store. Upon contact, police said, the sergeant could "readily see" a long object inside the teenager's backpack making an imprint consistent with the witness account.

During the initial contact, the sergeant advised the minor of the witness statements and requested consent to search the backpack. The minor denied the request, adding he didn't want his backpack searched because he had "weed" in it, according to police.

The sergeant escorted the minor to the food court entrance for further investigation.

When backup officers arrived, the sergeant attempted to detain the minor to conduct a probable-cause search of his backpack. At that time, police said, the minor pulled away and attempted to flee officers.

Police said they apprehended the teenager.

Officers found an assault rifle with a loaded magazine and less than 20 grams of marijuana in the backpack.

Police said officers learned the minor only had the firearm with him to walk around, but he didn't intend to use it.

Authorities said the teenager refused to say when and where he got weapon. As a matter of policy, the Naples Daily News does not typically name young suspects in news stories.

The incident comes about five months after a teenager was shot during a dispute at the mall.

